Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 8 (ANI): In a path-breaking statement, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is the largest political party in Bangladesh at present, has expressed high praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes for the speedy recovery of its leader Begum Khaleda Zia.

PM Modi, in a post on X, had noted that Begum Khaleda Zia, a former Bangladesh Prime Minister, had contributed to her country's public life for many years.

BNP's senior leader Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat on Monday termed the message sent by PM Modi wishing Begum Khaleda Zia a speedy recovery a "great move."

"Well, it is a great move. I think the Indian government took the right decision to give this message. Also, BNP was reciprocal in a similar way of accepting this with gratitude," Ulfat, the President of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, an affiliated organisation of the BNP, told ANI in an interview.

"Yes, Begum Khaleda Zia is one of the greatest women that we have not seen for a long, long time. What she did for the country after her husband's brutal murder was extraordinary. From a housewife, she became a politician, and through her personality, she not only won the heart and respect of almost every Bangladeshi but also got a lot of love from all over the world. So with India and Modi coming out with this message, I think it is very positive," he added.

"Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can," he added.

BNP also expressed gratitude to PM Modi in a post on X, stating, "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia."

"BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support," it added.

Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The 80-year-old former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time.

The BNP leader Ulfat stressed cooperation between India and Bangladesh for the benefit of the people of both countries.

"The two governments have to sit and decide for themselves. You see, we are a country that divides a large portion of India. There are seven states of India, called the seven sisters, in the eastern parts, and we are in between, except for the very tiny corridor, which is called the chicken's neck, and you have got the rest of India on the other side. So, the Indian government want to develop the seven sisters; they need Bangladesh. I am sure every government would want to sit and decide and make plans of how Bangladesh can give its territories to be used to develop the seven sisters - our ports, our other facilities, to help neighbouring states", Ulfat said.

"We, as a small state, a new state, would love an opportunity to be able to make friends not only with the seven sisters but with all of India, and the proper atmosphere and attitude must come from the government of India," he added.

Bangladesh is preparing to celebrate Victory Day on December 16, marking the liberation war against Pakistan in 1971."16 December was a great day for us because the Pakistanis created one of the biggest human tragedies on 25 March 1971, and that was a horrible night. They (the Pakistani army) cracked down on the unarmed, innocent people of Bangladesh," Ulfat noted. (ANI)

