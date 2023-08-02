Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 2 (ANI): Bangladesh has reported 10 more deaths due to dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 261 this year, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), during the period, 2,584 more patients were admitted to the hospital with viral fever, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

Of the new patients, 1131 people were hospitalised in Dhaka and the rest of them were admitted to hospitals outside Bangladesh's capital, The Dhaka Tribune reported citing DGHS.

As many as 9264 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh. Of those, 4869 dengue patients were receiving treatment in hospitals in Dhaka, the report said. So far, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has recorded 54,416 dengue cases and 44,891 have recovered from it this year.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued five directives to create awareness and prevent dengue amid rising cases of dengue across the country. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all, including party workers, to implement these directives, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to a press release signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's instructions for creating awareness and preventing dengue have been conveyed to all levels of the Awami League, Mohila Awami League, Krishak League, Jubo League, Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Tanti League, Jubo Mohila League, Matsyajibi League, Chhatra League, Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, Jatiya Sramik League and Mohila Sramik League.

The directives issued by Sheikh Hasina include the use of mosquito nets and no water accumulation. She instructed that the surroundings must be kept clean and free of mosquitoes. She said that efforts must be made to create awareness among the public in cities, towns, villages, neighbourhoods, and markets. She directed that mosquito eradication drives must be carried out in all the regions, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

On Sunday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the number of dengue patients in July is seven times more than in June, the report said. In June, the total number of dengue patients stood at 5,075. While in June, the total number of dengue patients as on July 30 reached 38,429, The Dhaka Tribune reported citing the Director (MIS) of DGHS Prof Dr Md Shahadat Hossain.

He said, "The number of patients has increased more than seven times this month compared to last month. Of the total patients, 64 per cent are men and 36 per cent are women. In addition, middle-aged people are the most affected," The Dhaka Tribune reported. He further said, "An analysis of data from Dhaka and outside the capital shows that the number of children being infected in Dhaka is high." (ANI)

