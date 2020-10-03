Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 3 (ANI): The Bangladesh government on Saturday reported 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 367,565. The death toll stands at 5,325 as of now.

BDnews24 reported 20 new coronavirus fatalities which marked the lowest daily count in more than four months.

Also Read | Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Secretariat’s Three Advisors, Two Officials Test Positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the recovery rate surpassed the total active cases as another 1,442 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 280,069.

According to data released by the health directorate, 9,554 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across 109 authorised labs, with a positivity rate of 12.37 per cent.

Also Read | Afghanistan Car Bomb Blast: 15 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Suicide Attack in Ghanikhil District.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 76.20 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.45 per cent, BDnews24 further reported.

According to the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University, over 34.63 million people have been infected by SARS-CoV2 worldwide and 1.02 million have died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)