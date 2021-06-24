Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 5,727 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 fatalities related to the virus on Wednesday, taking the overall count to 866,877 and the death toll to 13,787.

The official data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed that 28,256 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 am local time Wednesday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 791,553 including 3,168 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.59 per cent and the current recovery rate is 91.31 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)