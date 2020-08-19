Dhaka, Aug 19 (PTI) The Bangladesh Supreme Court has cancelled its annual vacations this year to make up for the time lost due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a full-court meeting chaired by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on August 6, BD News24 reported.

As per the holiday chart, the apex court would have been closed from August 31 to October 5, then from October 23 to 27 and finally from December 18 to 31. Now all three vacations have been scrapped.

Bangladesh imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 26 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown was extended till May 30. The Bangladesh SC had declared holidays during the lockdown period.

The coronavirus has so far claimed 3,781 lives in Bangladesh with over 2.85 lakh confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

