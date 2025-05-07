Dhaka, May 7 (PTI) Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the intensified conflict between India and Pakistan and urged both neighbours to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could make the situation worse in the region.

A foreign ministry statement said Dhaka was closely observing developments in the two neighbouring countries and expected it to be defused for the people in the region.

“In the spirit of regional peace, prosperity and stability, Bangladesh remains hopeful that tensions will be diffused through diplomatic endeavours, and that peace will ultimately prevail for the benefit of the peoples in the region,” the foreign ministry statement said.

It urged both the countries to “remain calm, show restraint and refrain from taking any steps that could further aggravate the situation.”

Dhaka's reaction came hours after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, including Bhawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

The attack was a retaliation against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that had killed 26 people.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's police's inspector general Baharul Alam on Wednesday said police superintendents of border districts were ordered to ensure that no militants enter the country amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.

