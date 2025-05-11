Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 10 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has welcomed the agreement between India and Pakistan to cease hostilities, praising the leadership of both nations and the mediation efforts of the United States.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/1921211939587584269

Also Read | India Confirms Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement, Says 'Armed Forces Responding Adequately' (Watch Video).

"I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks. I would also like to express my deep appreciation to President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio for their effective mediation. Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy," Yunus posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The cessation was first announced by US President Donald Trump, who posted on Truth Social, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence." Trump emphasised that US mediation was instrumental in securing the cessation.

Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor': No Mosque Touched During Precision Strikes at 9 Terror Camps in Pakistan and PoJK, Defence Ministry Debunks Pakistan's Fake News.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided further details of the diplomatic efforts, stating that both he and Vice President JD Vance had engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials over the past 48 hours.

"VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik," Rubio wrote on X. He added that the two nations had not only agreed to halt hostilities but also to begin talks on a broader range of issues at a neutral site.

Yunus' statement reflects Bangladesh's commitment to supporting diplomatic solutions in the region. He emphasised that Bangladesh would continue to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier highlighted the active role played by the Trump administration in facilitating the ceasefire. "This is something that the Secretary of State, and now, our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she said. Leavitt noted that the US had long maintained relationships with both India and Pakistan and was committed to preventing further escalation.

In India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed the cessation, stating on X, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the cessation, stating, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)