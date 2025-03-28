Beijing [China], March 28 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting in Beijing on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, including trade and investment.

Shariqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, termed the meeting between the two leaders as "most important and successful." He said that Yunus highlighted Bangladesh's historical ties with China.

"Professor Yunus' meeting with Xi Jinping was the most important and successful. The meeting was very cordial. Professor Yunus highlighted Bangladesh's historical connection with China and mentioned the 50-year anniversary of the diplomatic relations between our two countries," Alam said.

"He (Yunus) discussed about our issues with China and the important thing is that the Chinese President responded positively about each issue and said China is fully supportive about Professor Yunus's government", the Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser said.

According to Alam, Xi Jinping said he will encourage Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh.

"An important aspect of this visit was to invite Chinese investors to Bangladesh. Professor Yunus mentioned it at the meeting. Xi Jinping responded saying that he will encourage Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh," the Press Secretary to Yunus said.

He said that discussions have been held on undertaking a project on the Teesta River in Bangladesh with Chinese assistance. Alam expressed hope that Bangladesh's relations with China will move to a new scale and a new chapter will be opened.

"There was a discussion on water resource management and the issue of Teesta also came up", he said without elaborating.

Both India and China have shown interest in implementing the water management project on the Teesta river.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Xi Jinping pointed out that the friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Bangladeshi peoples have a long history, and the ancient Silk Road has closely linked the two countries. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides have always supported each other, treated each other as equals, and cooperated for mutual benefit. China's good-neighborly and friendly policy towards Bangladesh remains highly stable and continuous."

According to the statement, Xi Jinping emphasised that China and Bangladesh should continue to deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

China expressed willingness to work with Bangladesh to promote high-quality joint construction of the "Belt and Road", explore cooperation in various sectors like digital economy, green economy, marine economy, infrastructure construction, water conservancy, enhance cultural exchanges, and promote mutual understanding and friendship between the people, according to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

During the meeting, Yunus said that Bangladesh and China have a "profound friendship, and they have always understood, respected and trusted each other. China is a reliable partner and friend of Bangladesh." He said that Bangladesh supports the one-China principle and opposes "Taiwan independence". (ANI)

