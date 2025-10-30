Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): A rare act of public defiance shook China's Sanlitun district this week as anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) banners briefly appeared, openly condemning the ruling regime and calling for democracy, political plurality, and the end of one-party dominance.

The bold protest, staged soon after the conclusion of the Fourth Plenary Session, has been described as a striking reminder of the simmering discontent beneath China's tightly controlled political surface, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, images circulating on social media showed two tall white banners hanging in one of Beijing's busiest neighbourhoods. One accused the Communist Party of being "an anti-human evil cult bringing endless suffering to China," while the other urged the creation of "a new China based on liberty, humanity, and rule of law," demanding the right to form new political parties and ensure free choice.

The banners were promptly removed by security personnel, and the protester believed to be responsible has already been detained. State-run outlets in China have remained silent, refusing to acknowledge the incident - an all-too-familiar response whenever acts of dissent emerge against the ruling elite.

This rare demonstration follows a pattern of isolated yet symbolic protests by individual citizens, often referred to as "lone warriors." Such acts can be traced back to Peng Lifa's landmark Sitong Bridge protest in October 2022, when he demanded an end to government oppression and called for freedom, reform, and elections.

Peng's arrest and subsequent disappearance only deepened his symbolic status among China's quiet resistance movement. Since then, similar calls for liberty have surfaced across the country, including a 2024 protest in Hunan province where a banner branded Xi Jinping a "dictator" and demanded democracy. That protester, identified as Fang Yirong, also vanished after the act, as highlighted by Phayul.

These fleeting protests, though swiftly erased by state forces, offer a glimpse into the growing cracks within China's social fabric. In a nation where dissent is met with censorship and imprisonment, even a few words on a banner have become a powerful symbol of defiance against Xi's tightening authoritarian regime, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

