Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 Live Streaming: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 officially returns on 16 January, as the 12th edition of India's premier "sportainment" event kicks off in Visakhapatnam. Featuring film stars from eight major regional industries, the tournament has evolved into a massive cultural fixture, drawing an estimated 200 million viewers. This season sees the return of the Kerala Strikers and a rebranding of the Tamil franchise to the Vels Chennai Kings, promising a high-octane blend of cinema and competitive T20 cricket. Where to Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

Tournament Format and Star Attractions

Season 12 continues with its unique T20 format, where teams are composed entirely of actors, directors, and producers. High-profile captains this year include Riteish Deshmukh (Mumbai Heroes), Sonu Sood (Punjab De Sher), and Kichcha Sudeep (Karnataka Bulldozers).

The competition remains fierce as the Telugu Warriors, the most successful team in CCL history, aim to defend their legacy against a resurgent Bengal Tigers and the star-studded Bhojpuri Dabanggs led by Manoj Tiwari.

Category Information Tournament Dates 16 January – 1 February 2026 Digital Streaming (India) JioHotstar, SUN NXT TV Channels (India) None Total Teams 8 Regional Film Industry Teams Match Timings 2:00 IST and 6:30 IST Final Venue Hyderabad, Vizag and Madurai

Live Streaming Details for CCL 2026

For fans looking to stream the action on mobile devices or smart TVs, JioHotstar has been confirmed as the primary digital partner for CCL 2026 in India. The platform will provide live coverage of all 19 matches, including the knockout stages and the grand final on 1 February. Where To Watch ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online.

Additionally, fans in South India can access regional coverage via the Sun NXT app, particularly for matches involving the Chennai Kings, Kerala Strikers, and Telugu Warriors. For international viewers, select matches are expected to be available through regional partners and the official CCL YouTube channel.

Since its inception in 2011, the league has seen six different franchises lift the trophy, with the Telugu Warriors firmly established as the most successful team in the competition’s history. Entering the 2026 season, Punjab De Sher hold the title of defending champions following their maiden victory in 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ccl). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).