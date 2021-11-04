Beijing [China], November 4 (ANI): In a bid to cut off Tibetan students from their language, Chinese authorities in Qinghai province have banned 'informal' Tibetan language classes that children attend outside their schools.

The authorities have also warned that anyone caught violating the government's order will face 'serious legal consequences and punishment', Radio Free Asia reported citing a source.

"No individual or organization is allowed to hold informal classes or workshops to teach the Tibetan language during the winter holidays when the schools are closed".

"This is an attempt to wipe out the Tibetan language," the source added.

The developments came after Chinese authorities have pushed the authorities to teach subjects like math and science in the Chinese language only.

"Subjects are already being taught in Chinese in all the elementary schools, and except for formal classes in the Tibetan language itself, all other subjects will gradually be taught in Chinese too," the source was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

"The government ban on these informal Tibetan language classes violates the basic rights of Tibetans," said a researcher named Nyiwoe at the Dharamsala, India-based Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, speaking to RFA.

Chinese authorities detained two Tibetan students who 'opposed' Beijing's plan to impose the use of the Chinese language as the only medium of instruction in Tibetan schools.

Identified as Gyuldrak and Yangrik, the two 19-year-old students have drawn police attention by speaking on the social media platform against a Chinese policy mandating, beginning in September, that all classes in local schools be taught only in Chinese, Radio Free Asia informed. (ANI)

