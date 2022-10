Tallinn (Estonia), Oct 17 (AP) A leading Belarusian political activist has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court Monday on charges of plotting a terror attack, high treason and a conspiracy to seize power.

Also Read | Pakistan By-Elections 2022 Results: Imran Khan Stuns PML-N-Led Ruling Coalition in Bypolls; Wins 6 Out of 8 National Assembly Seats.

Autukhovich is a 59-year old former military officer and a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. He has helped the opposition raise funds for their efforts to oppose Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for more than 28 years.

Lukashenko has brutally suppressed protests that were fueled by his being awarded a sixth term in office in a 2020 presidential vote that was widely seen as rigged. (AP)

Also Read | Tax on Cow Farts! New Zealand Wants To Tax Farmers For Their Cows and Sheep’s Burps and Farts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)