Minsk [Belarus], December 3 (ANI): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will travel to China for a working visit from December 3-4, Belarusian state agency BelTA reported on Sunday, citing Lukashenko's press service.

During his visit to Beijing, Lukashenko is scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The agenda of talks includes issues related to trade, economic, investment and international cooperation. During his visit, he will also attend social and humanitarian events.

Earlier this February, Lukashenko had been in China on a state visit.

According to BelTA report, The Belarusian President held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping who stressed that the "friendship" between China and Belarus is "unbreakable," according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia.

He noted that China and Belarus should constantly enhance political mutual trust and remain each other's true friends and good partners.

Previously, in September 2022, Lukashenko and Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, BelTA reported.

The two leaders adopted a joint declaration to advance relations to "an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership." (ANI)

