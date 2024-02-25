Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 25 (ANI/WAM): Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) etched his name in history, claiming both the stage 7 victory and the overall title at the 2024 UAE Tour.

The young Belgian launched a daring attack on the final climb of Jebel Hafeet with 1.7 km remaining, leaving a star-studded chase group that included pre-race favourites gasping in his wake. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) crossed the line 22 seconds behind, followed by Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) in third.

The real drama unfolded in the general classification, where Van Eetvelt's audacious move propelled him to the top just two seconds ahead of O'Connor. Bilbao completed the podium, a further 11 seconds adrift.

Speaking immediately after being presented with the Red Jersey and the race winner's trophy on the podium, Lennert Van Eetvelt said: "My plan for today was to finish with no regret and I don't have any regret now! I looked at race last couple of years, where they went and I noticed the steeper part at 3km to go. That was the last chance to go for GC. My legs were really good today. This is by far my best result. I've improved a lot really. It's a bit crazy that I win the UAE Tour thanks to time bonuses I took in a breakaway on stage 5. It started with a joke with the doctor and it became a nice training ride that gave me 6'' and now I win the overall by 2''. It's crazy to see my name on the list of riders who have won this race after Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic. I came for a good result on GC, not for winning, so it's just amazing. My next race Strade Bianche suits me well. I'm confident I can do a good result there too".

The winner of the Green Jersey Tim Merlier said: "I didn't expect Lennert Van Eetveld to win the UAE Tour. But we knew that echelons could dictate the scenario of the race and some riders paid the price. As for myself, I'm really happy and proud of what I've achieved here with three stage wins and the Green Jersey for the second year in a row. I'd like to come back to the UAE Tour for sure".

The winner of the Black Jersey Mark Stewart said: "I really enjoyed the UAE Tour so I didn't want to finish it without enjoying one last breakaway even though I didn't need to score any more points for the black jersey. I wanted to go up the road and have some fun. With 7' lead, I knew the dynamics and what was going on behind with lots of wind. But at some point I thought we could go for the stage win. But that was too hard. I've made a lot of friends in the bunch this week. To make a breakaway one day is maybe easy but to do for four days with some of the best riders in the world is pretty special". (ANI/WAM)

