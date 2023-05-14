Thimphu [Bhutan], May 14 (ANI): Goenpa, a remote village in Bhutan, has found a reliable market for its milk at Koufuku International's dairy processing plant in Chenary, Trashigang, The Bhutan Live reported.

Although the farmers benefit from this convenient arrangement, they believe that revising the current milk prices is essential due to the increasing cost of animal feed.

Goenpa farmers rely primarily on Jersey cows as their main source of income. They are proud members of Yadi Gonor Detshen, a dairy farmers' group consisting of approximately 80 individuals. By selling their milk to the dairy company, they no longer need to worry about finding a market for their dairy products.

The chairman of Yadi Gonor Detshen, Dorji, is one of the many beneficiaries of the dairy processing plant. Every day, the 56-year-old milks his cow and brings it to the milk collection shelter where other members also gather, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the collection van.

Once the milk is collected, it is transported to the Yadi milk collection centre and promptly chilled in a machine to prevent spoilage before being sent to the processing plant.

With a monthly milk production of approximately 300 litres, Dorji earns over Nu 10,000, which he utilizes to purchase household essentials.

"When we sell our milk to the company, it benefits all of us by reducing our workload. If we were to produce cheese and butter, it would require additional labour. Sometimes, we encounter difficulties in finding a market for these products," explained Dorji, according to The Bhutan Live.

Yadi Gonor Detshen's other members share similar sentiments regarding the benefits of selling their milk to the dairy processing plant.

"I believe taking our milk to the processing plant in Chenary is a better option. If we keep the milk with us, we won't earn any cash. It has benefited us immensely," expressed Zangmo, a member of the cooperative.

Kinzang Choden, another member, stated, "I solely depend on cattle. By selling ten to 11 litres of milk per day, I am able to earn Nu 14,000 to Nu 15,000 per month. Roughly 50 per cent of the farmers in our community rely on cattle. Without cows, we would have nothing to sustain our livelihoods. Additionally, we use cow dung as manure in our fields."

The dairy group currently sells around 275 litres of milk every day. However, they believe it would be more advantageous if Koufuku increased the milk prices, taking into account the rising costs of animal feed, according to The Bhutan Live. (ANI)

