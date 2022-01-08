Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on March 1, the White House announced on Friday.

Pelosi, on Friday, sent a letter to Biden and invited him to give a speech and asked him "to share your vision of the State of the Union".

"The President has accepted the invitation of the Speaker of the House to deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022," principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters travelling with the President to Colorado Friday, reported CNN News.

The State of the Union speech is an annual ritual in which Presidents showcase their objectives and agenda at the start of a new year.

All-State of the Union addresses have taken place in January or February since 1934 and so if Biden delivers the speech on March 1, it will be a month later than the usual time for the yearly address.

Biden may deliver the State of the Union in March, giving him more time to try to achieve some of his legislative goals before speaking to Congress and the country reported CNN News.

Notably, sharing concerns over certain provisions, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he's a no on the Build Back Better Act.

According to the White House, Build Back Better Framework is to set climate goals, create millions of good-paying jobs, enable more Americans to join and remain in the labour force, and grow the US economy from the bottom up and the middle out.

"President Biden promised to rebuild the backbone of the country - the middle class - so that this time everyone comes along. The Build Back Better Framework does just that.", said the White House in a statement.

In April 2021, Biden gave his first address to Congress as President. As the address was in the middle of a pandemic, all the COVID protocols were taken care of. (ANI)

