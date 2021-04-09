Washington DC [US], April 9 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to provide USD 715 billion for the defence budget to "deter" Russia and China, the White House said.

"The President's 2022 discretionary request includes USD 715 billion for DOD," the White House said in its initial budget request for discretionary spending on Friday.

The discretionary request prioritises the need to counter the threat from China as the Department's top challenge. The Department would also seek to deter destabilizing behaviour by Russia, the document said.

"Leveraging the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and working together with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, DOD would ensure that the United States builds the concepts, capabilities, and posture necessary to meet these challenges," the document.

From the pandemic to climate change, from the growing ambitions of China to the many global threats to democracy, successfully addressing global challenges will require working alongside and in partnership with other nations, the document also said.

In addition, to support agencies as they modernise, strengthen, and secure antiquated information systems and bolster Federal cybersecurity, the discretionary request recommends USD 500 million for the Technology Modernization Fund, an additional USD 110 million for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and USD 750 million as a reserve for Federal agency information technology enhancements. (ANI)

