Washington, Nov 15 (AP) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to agree Wednesday to restore some military-to-military communications between their armed forces when they meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

The plan is to revive the regular talks under what's known as the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement, which until 2020 had been used to improve safety in the air and sea, said a US official, who requested anonymity to preview the leaders' expected announcement.

US military leaders have expressed repeated concerns about the lack of communications with China, particularly as the number of unsafe or unprofessional incidents between the two nations' ships and aircraft has spiked.

According to the Pentagon's most recent report on China's military power, Beijing has “denied, cancelled or ignored” military-to-military communications and meetings with the Pentagon for much of last year and this year. The report warns that the lack of such talks “raises the risk of an operational incident or miscalculation spiralling into crisis or conflict”.

The US views military relations with China as critical to avoiding any missteps and maintaining a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. Here's a look at the often fraught relationship between the US and Chinese militaries.

A DECADE OF TALKS AND VISITS

More than 15 years ago, the Defence Department was making progress in a growing effort to improve relations with Beijing as both sides stepped up military activities in the Indo-Pacific.

The US was concerned about Beijing's dramatic and rapid military growth. And China was suspicious of America's expanding presence in the region. In an effort to improve transparency and communication, defense leaders from the two countries were meeting regularly.

And in a 2008 speech in Singapore, then-Defence Secretary Robert Gates noted that relations with China had improved, and that a long-sought direct telephone link between the US and China had finally been established. He said he had used it to speak with the defence minister.

He and other defence chiefs, Joint Chiefs chairmen and regional high-level US commanders routinely travelled to China over the next decade, and Chinese defence leaders came to the Pentagon.

“We don't want miscalculations and misunderstandings and misinterpretations. And the only way you do that is you talk to each other,” noted then-Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel in 2013.

The following year Hagel made a historic visit to Yuchi Naval Base and became the first foreign visitor to go aboard China's first aircraft carrier as it was docked at the base.

The Defense Department's 2014 report on China's military power referred to “sustained positive momentum” in US ties with Beijing, and noted there was a growing number of agreements, conferences, calls and military exercises. It said the two militaries established new channels for dialogue and signed two agreements to improve transparency and reduce the risks of unintended miscalculations by ships and aircraft in the Pacific.

BUT TENSIONS PERSISTED

Even as military leaders were meeting, the Obama administration's widely touted “pivot to the Pacific," which added troops, ships and other US military activity in the region, triggered vehement criticism from Beijing. And China's aggressive campaign to militarize a number of manmade islands in the South China Sea alarmed the US and other allies in the Pacific.

Allies worried that China would seek to limit international transit through the region, and that the islands could be used as bases for military action. In 2018, the Trump administration abruptly withdrew an invitation for Beijing to participate in the military exercise known as Rim of the Pacific, citing what it called strong evidence that China had deployed weapons systems on the islands. China has argued that it is within its rights to build up defenses in the South China Sea on what it believes is its sovereign territory.

The Pentagon routinely complained that there was little tangible progress in the press for greater transparency in China's military ambitions and its burgeoning defense budget. And China bristled at America's continued support for Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing views as its own.

More broadly, the U.S. issued sharp condemnations of China's escalating cyberattacks targeting government agencies and breaches and cyberespionage into sensitive defense programs. (AP)

