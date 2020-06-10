World News | Biden Calls for Racial Justice in Video Message

World. (File Image)

Houston (US), Jun 9 (AP) Joe Biden called for racial justice in a message to mourners at the funeral of George Floyd.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee spoke via video at Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, a day after he met privately with Floyd's family.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1537: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

Biden said in his recorded remarks that “when we get justice for George Floyd we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America,” adding a message to Floyd's daughter by saying, “Then, Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world.”

More than 500 mourners gathered for the service at Fountain of Praise church in Houston, where Floyd was raised. (AP)

Also Read | Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here's What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)