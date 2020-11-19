Washington, Nov 19 (AP) President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Nancy Pelosi for her nomination to serve as House speaker for another term.

Biden's transition team says the incoming president and Pelosi spoke on Wednesday following House Democrats' vote.

Biden told the speaker that “he looks forward to working with her and Democratic leadership in the House on a shared agenda to get COVID-19 under control and build our economy back better.”

Pelosi will serve as Biden's most powerful ally on Capitol Hill over the next two years.

The California Democrat was nominated by acclamation as the party's lawmakers used a pandemic-induced virtual meeting to pick their leaders. Pelosi seemed to suggest the next two years would be her last in the leadership post.

All House members will vote on the speaker when the new Congress convenes in early January, but Democrats hold the majority, and Pelosi could win even without any Republican votes. (AP)

