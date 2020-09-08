Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) slammed his Democratic Counterpart, Joe Biden, saying that he and Vice President nominee Kamala Harris "must apologise" for the "reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric."

"Biden is a stupid person--you know that," Trump told reporters at the White House, here.

"The United States has experienced the lowest case fatality rate than any major country in the world and we are an absolute leader in every way. Under my leadership, we would produce a vaccine in record time. Biden and his 'very liberal' running mate -- the most liberal person in Congress -- would destroy this economy. (They) should apologise for spreading the anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking about right now," Trump continued.

He added, "It undermines science. What's happening is all of a sudden you have this incredible vaccine and because of that fake rhetoric -- it's political rhetoric... because they now see that we have done an incredible job and in speed, like nobody has seen before. They will say anything-it is so dangerous for our country."

These remarks come after the California Senator said that she doesn't trust Trump over the vaccine availability.

"I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about. I would not take his word," CNN reported quoting Harris.

Trump further went on the attack and said that his counterpart wants to "surrender the country to the virus".

"Biden's plan for the 'ChinaVirus' is to shut down the entire US economy. He is going totally rely upon somebody to walk up and say, 'Yes sir, it is time to shut it down.' He'd be laying off 1000s of workers. Biden wants to surrender our country to the virus," he added.

The US continues to be the worst-affected country from the pandemic with 6,298,235 COVID-19 cases and 189,140 deaths, as per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

