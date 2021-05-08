Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) issued an executive order to set up the Climate Change Support Office (CCSO) within the Department of State.

According to the order, the purpose of the CCSO shall be to perform the specific project of supporting bilateral and multilateral engagement to advance the US initiative to address the global climate crisis.

"There is established within the Department of State, in accordance with section 3161 of title 5, United States Code, a temporary organisation to be known as the Climate Change Support Office (CCSO)," the order read.

"The purpose of the CCSO shall be to perform the specific project of supporting bilateral and multilateral engagement to advance the US initiative to address the global climate crisis, led by the Department of State and in coordination with other executive departments and agencies," it added.

As per Biden's order, the CCSO shall support the Department of State and other executive departments and agencies in leading diplomatic engagement on climate change, exercising climate leadership in international fora, increasing international climate ambition, and ensuring that climate change is integrated into all elements of US foreign policy-making decision processes.

It will also upport efforts that go beyond the climate work currently carried out by the Department of State across a wide range of international fora that address clean energy, aviation, shipping, the Artic, the ocean, sustainable development, and migration. (ANI)

