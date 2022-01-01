Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions, a White House official said on Sunday, reported CNN News.

Recently, the Biden administration has urged Russia to ease down the military build-up on Ukraine's border.

Biden, a White House official said, "plans to speak by phone with President Zelensky of Ukraine on Sunday to reaffirm US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, and review preparations for upcoming diplomatic engagements to help de-escalate the situation in the region.", reported CNN News.

The call comes days before Russian and US officials are set to meet in person in Geneva on January 10 amid a Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border and ongoing tensions. Zelensky spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the call earlier this week.

Biden said Friday he made it clear in his call with Putin that there will be a "heavy price to pay" if Russia invades Ukraine."We made it clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves, goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions. We will increase our presence in Europe with our NATO allies, and it'll just be a heavy price to pay for it," Biden said after a New Year's Eve lunch in Wilmington, Delaware.

The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security. (ANI)

