Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], October 18 (ANI/FENA): Bosnia and Herzegovina has the full support of NATO, which offers all its depth and capacities to BiH to preserve peace, security, democracy, sovereignty and its territorial integrity, stated the President of the Atlantic Council in BiH, Dijana Gupta.

"The EUFOR forces with the support of NATO in Sarajevo have a mandate granted through the Dayton Peace Agreement in preserving peace and security and that is never in question. We have preserved peace in BiH, our state is sacred to us and all those who in any way advocate the dissolution of BiH, the overthrow of the Constitution, encroachment on sovereignty, are the enemies of Bosnia and Herzegovina and our peoples, and most of all, themselves," says Gupta.

She reminded that many administrations have come and gone through history but that Bosnia and Herzegovina has never changed its borders. She believes that Bosnia and Herzegovina is much more than any individual wishes to perceive of himself.

"Milorad Dodik is often in collision with what he says and what he does. He has fallen into a trap and I think it is best for him to return to the framework of BiH politics as a member of the Presidency from the ranks of the Serb people. BiH trusted Dodik when he came to that position, now he must trust us and our peoples and engage in a dialogue of reconciliation and compromise," said Gupta.

She added that we are lucky in Bosnia and Herzegovina that Cristian Shmit came to the position of High Representative.

"He is a very wise and clever man who comes from real politics. He is an expert when it comes to legal science and law. The European Union has sent a signal and a statement, as well as the Quint's ambassadors, to remain committed to building democracy and the territorial integrity of BiH. This is our belief that our country is not alone and that it has the support from different sides," said Dijana Gupta, President of the Atlantic Council in BiH. (ANI/FENA)

