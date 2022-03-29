Washington, Mar 29 (PTI) Members of the Bihari diaspora community observed the Bihar Diwas in the Silicon Valley with participants vowing to help in the development of the state back home.

Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day is celebrated across the state every year on March 22 to mark the formation of the state. Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

Organized by the Bihar Foundation of USA, the celebrations include cultural activities. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister had sent sent a video message on the occasion.

Based out of California, Bihar Foundation for the past several years has been engaged in various developmental and non-profit activities in the field of health, education and rural development, said its chairman, Rajiv Sharma.

Deepak Sharma, secretary of Bihar Foundation, provided progress updates about the foundation activities including update on the on-going success of “Adopt A Village” Program and foundation's effort in supporting Bihar during the COVID-19 pandemic by sending Oxygen concentrator, Oxymeters, and gloves to be distributed to the people and hospitals in need.

This was followed by the foundation's roadmap update by Jayant Kumar.

The event among others was attended by Ramakant Kumar representing Consulate of India, San Francisco, Cindy Chavez (Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors), Tara Shivakrishanan (Trustee, Santa Clara County Board of Education), Raj Chahal (Vice Mayor & Council Member, City of Santa Clara), and Ritesh Tondon (Candidate for US Congress).

