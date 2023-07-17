External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on Thailand PM Prayut in Bangkok with BIMSTEC countries. (Photo: Twitter//@DrSJaishankar)

Bangkok [Thailand], July 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok.

During his meeting with the Thai prime minister, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also discussed ways to strengthen BIMSTEC further.

Also Read | Hindu Temple Demolished in Pakistan: No Construction of Commercial Buildings Will Be Allowed by Razing Places of Worship, Says Sindh Government.

Jaishankar was in Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC Retreat. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

Five of its members are from South Asia - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka and two from Southeast Asia i.e., Myanmar and Thailand.

Also Read | Tesla Most Wanted Car in the World: Elon Musk-Run Auto Company Tops List of Most-Searched Four-Wheeler Brand on Google, Finds Report.

"Honored to call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with my colleagues from BIMSTEC countries. Conveyed greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Shared with him our commitment to further strengthen BIMSTEC," Jaishankar added.

On the sidelines of the BIMSTEC meet in Bangkok, Jaishankar also met with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. Agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation set out by our leaderships. Look forward to remaining in touch."

BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat began in Bangkok earlier today.

Jaishankar, who is on a six-day, 2-nation visit to Indonesia and Thailand participated in the meeting.

While in Bangkok, Jaishankar also met Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Abdul Momen and discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Also exchanged views on regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

In Jakarta, the EAM attended the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.

Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries. India’s engagement with this ASEAN-centered regional architecture signifies India’s strong commitment to ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

From Indonesia, he travelled to Bangkok to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on July 16.

MGC is one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region and is guided by India’s Act East Policy.​ (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)