New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Friday met the staff of US embassies in the country and appreciated their hard work and commitment to strengthening US-India people-to-people ties and advancing the US-India Strategic partnership.

A huge diaspora of US nationals and their family members living in different cities of the country met Blinken in New Delhi.

Binken also took a ride in an auto-rikshaw.

"A pleasure to meet with our staff from @USAndIndia, @USAndHyderabad, @USAndKolkata, @USAndChennai, @USAndMumbai, and their families. I'm deeply grateful for their hard work and commitment to strengthen our people-to-people ties and advance the #USIndia strategic partnership," Blinken tweeted on Friday.

The Secretary of State earlier on Friday met women civil society leaders in India.

"Met with dynamic women civil society leaders today in India. Over cups of masala chai we discussed their important work across India on women's empowerment, recognizing that it enriches and strengthens both our countries," Blinken tweeted on Friday.

Blinken on Wednesday arrived in India to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the Raisina Dialogue.

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the Raisina Dialogue in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (URF) from March 2-4.

The conference being organised under the theme "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?", will witness the participation of representatives from over 100 countries. (ANI)

