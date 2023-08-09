Washington DC [US], August 9 (ANI): United States State Secretary Antony Blinken has spoken to Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and reiterated America's calls for his release.

On his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Blinken said that he spoke to Niger's President to express our continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current constitutional crisis.

"Spoke to Nigerien President Bazoum to express our continued efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the current constitutional crisis. The United States reiterates our call for the immediate release of him and his family," he posted on the social media platform X.

Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month when President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup d’etat by the presidential guard.

The US had earlier also shown its concern towards the Niger situation. Niger junta is not ready for the diplomatic talks and rejected the proposals of the US, UN and regional organisations to resolve a problem brought on by a coup in the West African country, The New York Times reported.

After Niger rejected their proposals, the US warned the leaders of the junta in Niger for making it clear that there would be consequences if they didn’t return to the diplomatic path.

In a state briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that Acting Secretary Victoria Nuland met with leaders of the junta in Niger, making it clear that there would be consequences if they didn’t return to the diplomatic path.

Miller also added that there are hundreds of millions of dollars of US assistance at stake in Niger.

Miller was asked after the acting Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland’s meetings with the Junta Military members if there was any idea where things are going.

Replying to the question, Miller said, "Acting Secretary Nuland met yesterday with leaders of the junta and made clear that there was a diplomatic path forward for them if they would choose a return to constitutional order."

"She also made clear that there would be consequences if they didn’t, that there are hundreds of millions of dollars of U.S. assistance at stake," Miller added.

Miller further informed that Nuland didn’t achieve any breakthroughs and it’s not at all clear that the Junta Military will choose the diplomatic path forward.

He also informed that Nuland also met with civil society leaders, leaders of NGOs while she was in Niger. (ANI)

