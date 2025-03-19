Washington DC [US], March 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a crucial phone call, during which they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and agreed on the need for a lasting peace, including a proposed ceasefire in the Black Sea, while also addressing regional stability in the Middle East.

During the conversation, both leaders agreed that improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia could have significant benefits, which could be realized once lasting peace is achieved in the region.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump and Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin Discuss 'Peaceful Resolution of Ukraine Conflict and 30-Day Ceasefire' in Over an Hour-Long Phone Conversation.

https://x.com/PressSec/status/1902049487457071248

"Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace. They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people," read a statement from the White House Press Secretary.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Hamas PM Essam Dib Abdullah Al-Dalis, Other Terror Leaders in Gaza Operation.

"The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved," the statement added.

Trump and Putin also discussed the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, agreeing that the conflict should never have occurred and that steps should be taken toward a ceasefire.

Additionally, the leaders agreed on implementing a ceasefire in the Black Sea, a key region for Russian wheat exports. According to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, Russia's monthly wheat exports via sea have ranged between 2.0 to 4.5 million tons in the current marketing year, averaging around 3.5 million tons. The primary markets for these shipments include Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Algeria.

"This conflict should never have started and should have ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace would begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on the implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," the statement said.

The leaders also discussed broader stability in the Middle East, agreeing to prevent future conflicts and curb the proliferation of strategic weapons. They shared the view that Iran must never be in a position to threaten Israel's existence.

"The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel," the statement read.

Trump reportedly held the call with Putin to secure a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. According to ABC News, the Trump administration is pushing for an immediate halt to hostilities after Ukraine agreed to a temporary cessation of fighting, provided that Russia does the same. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)