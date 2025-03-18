Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas' prime minister and the senior government figure in the Gaza Strip, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha in that role after the latter was killed in July 2024.

As part of his role, al-Dalis was responsible for the functioning of the Hamas terrorist organization's terror regime in the Gaza Strip, including all of the organization's systems and their use for terrorist activities.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Homecoming: '1.4 Billion Indians Praying for Safe Return of Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Colleague Butch Wilmore' Says ISRO Scientist Guru Prasad.

The killing of al-Dalis, the IDF said, came as over the past 24 hours Israeli forces attacked dozens of targets and terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip, including mid-level commanders and senior figures in the political wing of Hamas. This is with the aim, said the IDF, of harming the military and governmental capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization and removing a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.

In addition, at this stage, the IDF reported that it can be determined with a "high degree of probability," based on the information available to the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) , that the following senior terrorists were eliminated in strikes in the past 24 hours:

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Spreading Lies on Jammu and Kashmir, Asks Islamabad To Vacate Indian Territory Held Under Illegal and Forcible Occupation.

Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa - served as Minister of the Interior in the Hamas government and was responsible for the internal security mechanisms of the Hamas terrorist organization, and their use for terrorist purposes.

Bahjat Hassan Muhammad Abu-Saltan - Head of the internal security mechanism of the Hamas terrorist organization and its use for terrorist purposes.

Ahmed Omar Abdullah Al-Hata - served as Minister of Justice in the Hamas terrorist organization government, and used everything for terrorist activities. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)