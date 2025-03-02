Balochistan [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) will conduct a three-day awareness initiative in Geneva to bring attention to Pakistan's control over Balochistan and the persistent violations of human rights occurring there.

As stated in a post by BNM on X, this campaign is set to take place from March 27 to March 29 and will feature a high-level conference, a protest rally, and a photo exhibition displaying evidence of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

On March 27, BNM will organize a conference in Geneva themed "Occupied Nations and Exploitation of Resources: Exposing Pakistan's Oppression and China's Role in Balochistan." Experts and activists will explore the historical, geopolitical, and humanitarian dimensions of the occupation of Balochistan and its implications on a global scale.

A demonstration against the genocide of the Baloch will occur on March 28 outside the UN Office, where participants will demand justice for the victims of Pakistan's state repression. In conjunction with the rally, a photo exhibition will present visual proof of human rights violations, and pamphlets and booklets will be distributed to enhance awareness about the fight for freedom in Balochistan.

The campaign will wrap up on March 29 with a special photo exhibition titled "Balochistan- Dark Corners." This visual display will showcase images of enforced disappearances and fallen Baloch martyrs, exposing the severe human rights crisis in the region. Informational materials will also be available to enlighten the international community about the ongoing atrocities.

Previously, Niaz Baloch, the Coordinator of the Foreign Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), voiced deep concerns over Pakistan's deteriorating internal situation and its reliance on military measures to assert control over Balochistan.

In a post shared by BNM on X, he underscored Pakistan's escalating instability, human rights abuses, and its economic dependence on Balochistan's resources to support Punjab, which was highlighted during a BNM event.

Balochistan faces numerous challenges, including state oppression, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and ordinary citizens. The region is characterized by economic neglect, lack of development, poor infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

