Taipei [Taiwan], August 6 (ANI): Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Also Read | Elon Musk Takes Swipe at Mark Zuckerberg, Says xAI Hired Meta Engineers Without Paying 'Insane Initial Comp' and His Company Has More Market Cap Growth.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

"Why is it essential to conquer Taiwan... We are with you. We stand with you... As China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, I hope that we all -- the West, America, the UK and all Europeans -- will have the courage not to tiptoe away, not to be cowed by our desire to be deferential to Beijing, but to stand with Taiwan and deepen our economic partnership," the former UK PM stated, as quoted by Taipei Times.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Pleads Guilty to Killing 73-Year-Old Lover, Burying Victim’s Body in Bathtub Full of Concrete in Hawaii; Receives Life Sentence.

"Thank you, Taiwan. Thank you for your bravery and for standing up for freedom in a very difficult and dangerous part of the world," he said.

The event was hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prospect Foundation.

According to the Taipei Times, it was Johnson's first visit to Taiwan, during which he noted that he had only previously seen Taiwan's coastline on a screen during indoor cycling sessions. However, he was eager to learn more about the nation, particularly its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), a transformative 21st-century technology.

Johnson, a self-proclaimed AI enthusiast, highlighted Taiwan's crucial role in the sector, pointing out that approximately 95 per cent of chips used in AI are produced in Taiwan. He credited the island's technological edge to a strategic government vision, highly driven companies, and a vibrant commercial environment, coupled with the freedoms that allow individuals to innovate and invest confidently, the Taipei Times reported.

He accused China of daily military incursions and efforts to intimidate Taiwan into submission, threatening its democratic system, expressing confidence that Taiwan will defend its freedom, calling its people "lovers of liberty" whose spirit cannot be crushed.

"The sad thing of what is happening now is that ... Beijing is insisting without the slightest evidence that the current arrangement is somehow unsatisfactory," Johnson said, as quoted by Taipei Times.

He warned that China's aggressive measures and contemplation of violence constitute a "huge mistake" and "madness", stressing that unilateral attempts to change the status quo could trigger uncontrollable consequences.

Drawing parallels with Ukraine, Johnson cautioned that conflicts often have unforeseen outcomes, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated Ukrainian resistance and the extent of Western support, ultimately strengthening Ukraine's resolve for independence.

Responding to questions about potential UK diplomatic recognition of Taiwan, Johnson cited the 1933 Montevideo Convention, asserting that Taiwan meets the criteria of statehood with a recognised government, defined boundaries, and a functioning democratic system, making its claim to recognition stronger than that of Palestine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)