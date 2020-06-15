Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Brazil Coronavirus Count Tops 867,000, Death Toll at 43,000

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:53 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Brazil Coronavirus Count Tops 867,000, Death Toll at 43,000
World. (File Image)

Brasilia [Brazil], June 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil's coronavirus cases on Sunday surpassed 867,000 and death toll stands at 43,000, according to the country's health ministry.

On Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil stood at 850,514 while the total death toll was 42,720. On Sunday, the health ministry said that 17,110 new cases and 612 new fatalities had been confirmed, bringing Brazil's total number of cases up to 867,624 and the total death toll up to 43,332.

Also Read | Italian Journalist Indro Montanelli's Statue Defaced, Tagged With Words 'Racist', 'Rapist'.

On Saturday, Brazil reported a higher increase over a 24-hour-period: 21,704 new COVID-19 cases and 892 new coronavirus deaths.

According to the health ministry, the COVID-19 mortality rate in Brazil is five percent. Nearly 388,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,600 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2 million COVID-19 cases). (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Brasilia United States
You might also like
Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Viral

Flag Day 2020: Do You Know What Does the 50 Stars in the American Flag Represent? Know Interesting Facts About the National Flag of the United States
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
World

Coronavirus Vaccine: Study on Mouse Finds Moderna Doses to be Effective With No Major Side-Effects
Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Sports

Virginia Fuchs Claims Sex With Boyfriend Responsible for Failed Drug Test, US Boxer Gets Away With Four-Year Ban
Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Viral

Chrissy Teigen Finally Gets Her Breast Implants Removed BUT It Is the 'Boobies Out' Handmade Card from Baby Luna That Is Winning Hearts On Instagram
Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US
Festivals & Events

Juneteenth 2020 Date And Significance: Know About Emancipation Proclamation And History of Day That Marks 'Freedom Day' for Enslaved African Americans in the US
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement