Sao Paulo [Brazil], December 31 (ANI): President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to visit New Delhi in the second week of February 2026, leading what is expected to be Brazil's largest-ever official delegation to an Asian nation.

According to Brasil 247, the visit is designed to unlock new avenues for trade and investment, with particular emphasis on fertilisers, agribusiness, and technology. Both governments have set an ambitious target of raising bilateral trade to approximately USD 20 billion, underscoring their mutual intention to substantially strengthen economic ties.

Among Brazil's corporate leaders, India is widely regarded as a "dream market". This perception stems not only from India's vast consumer base but also from its wide-ranging commercial prospects in areas such as fruit and vegetable exports, pulses, cotton, poultry, and advanced technologies. Lula's travel plans are being coordinated with a major business mission, which will also include a stop in South Korea, reflecting Brazil's broader push to deepen its engagement across Asia, as reported by Brasil 247.

Brazilian trade officials, however, acknowledge that India's immense potential is tempered by structural challenges. Limited coordination between producers and government authorities, along with regulatory complexities, can reduce predictability for foreign partners.

From India's perspective, Brazil is viewed as a flexible and dependable supplier with a solid record of delivery, even though it sometimes struggles to fulfil orders within the desired timelines or volumes.

Beyond trade, New Delhi has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Brazil in softer-power areas such as culture, tourism, and sports priorities highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the most recent BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Further momentum was added in April when Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a joint declaration with India on deepening the MERCOSUR-India Trade Agreement. This initiative aims to reinforce trade and investment relations between India and the South American bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Importantly, the proposed expansion goes beyond tariff reductions to address non-tariff issues, signalling a more comprehensive and modern approach to economic partnership that extends well beyond traditional market-access negotiations. (ANI)

