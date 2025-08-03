Brasilia [Brazil], August 2 (ANI): Brazilian police raided the residence and political office of former President Jair Bolsonaro early Friday (local time), enforcing strict legal measures, including fitting him with an electronic ankle monitor over concerns of his attempting to flee the country while facing trial for allegedly plotting to overturn Brazil's 2022 presidential election, CNN reported.

According to CNN, citing the Brazilian Supreme Court's orders on the trial, Bolsonaro, a far-right politician and close ally of US President Donald Trump, was also banned from using social media and prohibited from contacting foreign diplomats or visiting embassies.

Bolsonaro, who lost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

Outside a police station on Friday, Bolsonaro condemned the ankle monitor as a "supreme humiliation," insisting he had no intention of leaving Brazil.

"The suspicions (of me leaving the country) are an exaggeration... damn it, I'm a former president of the republic--I'm 70 years old," he said, as quoted by CNN.

He also revealed police had confiscated about USD 14,000 in cash, claiming it was for personal use and backed by receipts.

Shortly after the court's decision, the US State Department announced visa sanctions against Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and others, accusing them of conducting a politically motivated campaign against Bolsonaro.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said he had revoked visas for Moraes, his associates, and their families.

"President Trump made clear that his administration will hold accountable foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States. Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans. I have therefore ordered visa revocations for Moraes and his allies on the court, as well as their immediate family members effective immediately," the statement from Rubio read.

Friday's raid followed reports that Trump attempted to pressure Lula into halting Bolsonaro's prosecution by threatening Brazil with severe tariffs. A week after those threats, the US launched a formal probe into Brazil's trade practices, CNN reported.

As per CNN, Brazil's Supreme Court had accused Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo of colluding with the US to influence trade policy and obstruct justice.

Court documents cited a confidential meeting between Bolsonaro and a US State Department official and described Trump's letter as a "clear threat" to Brazilian sovereignty.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, President Lula criticised Trump's interference, stating, "The judiciary in Brazil is independent. The president has no influence."

He further added that Bolsonaro "is not being judged personally. He is being judged by the acts he tried to organise a coup d'etat," as quoted by CNN.

Lula further remarked that Trump himself would be on trial if his actions during the January 6 Capitol riot had occurred in Brazil.

In response, Trump posted a letter on Truth Social voicing support for Bolsonaro and calling him the victim of an "unjust system." Bolsonaro shared the letter on X and expressed his "eternal gratitude" to Trump in a video message.

Despite previously downplaying concerns that he might flee, Bolsonaro now faces five criminal charges along with 33 others, CNN reported. If convicted, he could serve over 40 years in prison. As per CNN, prosecutors claim the alleged coup plan even included potential assassinations of Lula, his vice president, and a Supreme Court justice. (ANI)

