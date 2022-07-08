Beijing, Jul 8 (PTI) Media outlets of BRICS countries were urged on Friday to focus on global development cooperation at the Fifth Media Forum of the five-member bloc held in Beijing.

Speaking at the forum, Huang Kunming, a member of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and head of its publicity department cited the responsibilities and missions entrusted to the BRICS media by the times and the common expectations of people from across the world.

Huang called on media outlets of BRICS countries to champion development, focus on global development cooperation, and work together to forge a united, equal, balanced and inclusive global development partnership.

Huang urged efforts to consolidate the foundation of solidarity, promote the pursuit of the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and provide more stabilising and positive momentum for jointly building a community of security for humanity.

Huang also called for efforts to build a bridge of friendship, carry forward the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and boost BRICS cooperation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Fifth BRICS Media Forum was themed "Building BRICS Consensus, Promoting Global Development."

Nearly 300 representatives from more than 170 media outlets and institutions in 73 countries, including India, attended the forum either online or offline, the report said.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The BRICS members are known for their significant influence on world affairs.

