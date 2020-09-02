London, Sep 2 (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting calls to extend a government program that has paid the wages of millions of workers laid off during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since April, the government has paid 80 per cent of the salaries of furloughed employees. The program has supported almost 10 million workers but is due to end on October 31.

Also Read | PUBG, WeChat, Ludo World Banned: Full List of 118 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Government on September 2, 2020.

Opposition parties have called for its extention. Scottish National Party lawmaker Ian Blackford says failing to do so would bring “levels of unemployment last seen under (Prime Minister Margaret) Thatcher in the early 1980s.”

Answering questions in the House of Commons, Johnson says the government had spent 40 billion pounds ($53 billion) on the program but continuing it indefinitely would keep workers “in suspended animation.”

Also Read | Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here’s Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India.

Johnson says, “indefinite furlough is just not the answer.” He says the government was helping people with other programs, including a “Kickstart scheme” that will subsidize companies to hire young people. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)