Kathmandu, Feb 7 (PTI) Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, on Friday observed a parade presented by 274 Nepali youths who joined the British Army this year, at a programme organised at Pokhara-based British Camp.

The British royal couple also visited the family members of the newly-recruited Gurkha army soldiers along with attending the annual Gurkha attestation parade.

According to a British Embassy press release, Price Edward said, “Now, you are the Gurkha army soldier. You are one of the 274 new Gurkha army soldiers out of 13,000 aspiring candidates. You are in a position to feel very proud of your achievement.”

British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn and Colonel Commandant Brigade of Gurkha Major General Strickland DSO MBE were also present on the occasion.

Thirty-eight coronation medals, two long-term service and good conduct medals were also presented on the occasion. The couple also inspected the activities carried out by residential home of Gurkha Welfare Trust.

“This year's recruits were part of a highly competitive process with over 13,000 potential candidates vying for the 274 positions. The Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas performed the march-out, as proud family members from across Nepal cheered on the young men who will now join the British Army,” reads the statement.

In addition to the parade, the Duke and Duchess visited the Gurkha Welfare Trust's (GWT) Area Welfare Centre in Kaski, where they saw firsthand the UK's charitable efforts in supporting veterans and their families.

They also visited the GWT Residential Home, which cares for vulnerable former Gurkhas and their widows, where they met 104-year-old Asha Kumari Tamang, a widow of a Second World War veteran.

The statement further reads, “The GWT, the leading charity dedicated to supporting Gurkha veterans, their families, and communities, has been a key player in providing financial, medical and educational support to Gurkha veterans in Nepal.

"It was founded in 1969 and has since spent millions each year to improve the lives of veterans, their families, and communities, including post-earthquake relief, medical care, and education initiatives.”

Additionally, the Duke and Duchess received a briefing on the work of the Kadoorie Agricultural Aid Association (KAAA), which supports Nepal's hill communities with infrastructure and training.

The KAAA contributed significantly to rebuilding efforts after the 2015 earthquake and has been instrumental in Nepal's Covid-19 response.

This visit highlighted the strong ties between the UK and Nepal, honouring the legacy of the Gurkhas and ensuring continued support for their wellbeing and future generations, according to the British Embassy statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday called on President Ramchandra Paudel at the President's House and discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change.

