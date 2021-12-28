London [UK], December 28 (ANI): The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that they are investigating a video apparently made by the man who was detained on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle carrying a crossbow in which he threatens to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II, reported Sputnik.

The London police said in a statement that after the man's arrest detectives are assessing the contents of the video.

"I am sorry. I am sorry for what I have done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family," Sputnik quoted a masked person wearing a hoodie and holding a crossbow as saying in the video in a distorted voice.

The police on Sunday had confirmed the arrest of the 19-year-old man from Southampton who was carrying a crossbow within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The suspect went through a mental health assessment, the police said in the statement, adding that he remains in the care of medical professionals.

The security officials were triggered within the moment of the man entering the grounds, said the statement, adding, he did not enter any buildings in the Queen's residence located west of London. (ANI)

