A man armed with a crossbow, who was looking to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and attempted to break into Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas is being held under the Mental Health Act.

The 19-year-old from was stopped within moments of him entering the grounds of the castle on Christmas morning and did not break into any buildings. Lewis Hamilton Knighted By Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (See Pics)

Half an hour before the arrest, a video showing a crossbow-wielding man threatening to ‘assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre’ had emerged on Snapchat

The suspect, identified as Jaswant Singh Chail, uploaded the pre-recorded video to Snapchat on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before a man was arrested by the police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Known to friends as Jas, he used a filter to distort his voice and wore a hoodie and mask, an outfit thought to be inspired by the Star Wars, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones," he says in the video.

The police confirmed that a crossbow was found after the intruder was detained on December 25 in the castle grounds while the Queen was in residence. The police will be looking at how the intruder was able to scale the spiked perimeter fence surrounding the Berkshire castle's grounds in the first place. Amrapali Gan Named Chief Executive of OnlyFans As Founder, CEO Tim Stokely Steps Down

Alongside the video, a message was also sent on Snapchat which said: "I'm sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to. If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they're interested."

Following the man’s arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).