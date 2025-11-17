Brussels [Belgium], November 17 (ANI): The Office of Tibet in Brussels successfully held its Second Belgian Tibetan Youth Networking Meet over the weekend, gathering 26 young Tibetans from various parts of Belgium, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The purpose of the event was to enhance their sense of identity, unity, and responsibility towards the Tibetan cause while offering a platform for youth to connect and engage with each other. The meeting aimed to rejuvenate and reinforce Tibetan identity among the younger generation living in the diaspora.

Representative Genkhang spoke to the participants, providing an overview of key issues affecting Tibet and emphasising the vital role of Tibetan youth in maintaining the movement. She reminded the attendees of their duties as the next generation and encouraged them to continue their advocacy efforts for Tibet, as reported by CTA.

Dhondup Gyalpo, Tibetan Liaison Officer for Europe, informed participants about the ongoing Ghoton celebrations and pointed out valuable opportunities for youth involvement in forthcoming initiatives related to the celebration. The agenda also included a screening of the documentary "Democracy: The Gift of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Tibet." Following the viewing, there was an interactive question-and-answer session with Thinlay Wangdue, Secretary of the Office of Tibet in Brussels, during which the youth showed substantial interest and asked a variety of insightful questions, according to the CTA report.

Former VTAG-Belgium Coordinator Tenzin Peldon expressed her joy at the involvement of many new young Tibetans, while the outgoing VTAG Coordinator Sonam Rabten observed a promising increase in young male participation. Representatives from both VTAG and Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) shared updates regarding their ongoing projects and initiatives, as noted by the CTA report.

Earlier investigations have disclosed that Chinese authorities are ramping up ideological indoctrination among Tibetan elementary school kids through "red" re-education initiatives, Mao-focused propaganda, and military-style training. A report by the Washington-based advocacy group International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) revealed that China is increasingly utilising the education system to foster loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), undermining Tibetan culture and language, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

