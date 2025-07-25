Hanoi [Vietnam], July 25 (ANI): At least nine people, including children, were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus crashed in central Vietnam early on Friday, Al Arabiya reported, citing a government statement.

The accident took place around 1:45 a.m.(local time) in Ha Tinh province while the bus was travelling from the capital city Hanoi to Danang. According to officials, the vehicle suddenly veered off the road, hit several traffic signboards, and overturned.

Those who died in the crash were aged between 4 and 49 years. All the injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Several people suffered multiple injuries, the government said in its statement, as per Al Arabiya.

Road accidents are frequent in Vietnam. According to official data from the National Statistics Office, 5,024 people have died in road accidents in the first six months of this year. The number is slightly lower than the 5,343 deaths reported during the same period in 2024, Al Arabiya reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the latest accident. (ANI)

