Kampala, Jan 8 (AP) A bus crash near the border of Uganda and Kenya killed at least 20 people and injured 49 others, police said Sunday.

The bus was coming from the Ugandan town of Mbale and it crashed on Saturday night after crossing into Kenya on the way to the capital, Nairobi, said Rodgers Taitika, the Elgon regional police spokesman in Uganda.

The Kenya-registered bus lost control and veered off the road, the Bungoma district police commander in Kenya, Patrick Kitau, told local media. Kitau said most of the victims were Ugandans. (AP)

