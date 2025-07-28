Islamabad [Pakistan] July 28 (ANI): Leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Sammi Deen Baloch, has condemned social media influencers and self-identified journalists for reportedly targeting Baloch families who have been peacefully protesting in Islamabad for twelve consecutive days, as stated in a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Commenting on the ongoing demonstrations by Baloch mothers and sisters in the capital, Sammi Baloch indicated that while mainstream media and credible journalists have remained entirely silent regarding the protests, certain social media influencers and self-proclaimed "journalists" who seemingly lack an understanding of media ethics and fundamental journalism principles are harassing protesters by forcing them to be recorded in pursuit of views and followers.

She characterised this behaviour as not only unethical but also a perilous form of profiling, surveillance, harassment, and the propagation of state propaganda, asserting that these individuals are compromising their integrity in their attempts to expose others, as highlighted by the TBP report.

The BYC leader argued that the videos produced by these individuals featuring Baloch protesters, students, and women without their consent represent a blatant violation of their rights to privacy and protection.

She emphasised that a core tenet of journalism is to treat individuals affected or engaged in protests with dignity, empathy, and confidentiality, rather than coercing them in front of cameras and subjecting them to further harassment.

She stated that those involved in propaganda against vulnerable mothers and children who have come to Islamabad seeking justice, be they influencers, digital media groups, TikTokers, or YouTubers, are ridiculing their suffering, harassing them, and bolstering state propaganda against their peaceful demonstrations, as revealed by the TBP report.

She regarded this as a violation of humanity and ethics, equating it to adding insult to injury. Furthermore, Sammi Deen Baloch noted that the origins and control of such media influencers are well-known, asserting that no aware and informed individual would buy into their propaganda, as cited in the TBP report.(ANI)

