Balochistan [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has denounced a recent court ruling that labelled its imprisoned activist, Gulzadi Baloch, as an "absconder," describing the judgment as a blatant distortion of justice and law, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Gulzadi Baloch, a prominent activist, has been in state custody for over six months along with BYC leaders Dr Mahrang Baloch, Beebarg Baloch, Shahji Baloch and Beebow Baloch. Initially detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for three months, their incarceration has since been repeatedly prolonged without clear legal justification.

In its statement, the BYC said that despite Gulzadi being in jail, her name was included in a Mastung FIR and she was absurdly declared "in hiding," with additional arrest warrants issued against her. "To call someone an absconder while they are already in custody is not just contradictory, but a mockery of justice," the organisation asserted.

The group stated that such judicial decisions raise serious concerns about whether courts in Pakistan are operating as impartial institutions or being misused as tools of repression, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC maintained that its leaders remain firmly committed to the democratic struggle and insisted that their detentions will not alter the political reality in Balochistan. Instead, the group warned, "unlawful and oppressive actions only intensify the people's movement against state repression."

Accusing authorities of weaponising the legal system, the BYC said the state's conduct not only violates human rights but also openly contradicts Pakistan's own constitution. "Such actions are an insult to the very laws the state claims to uphold," the organisation added.

The BYC has demanded the immediate release of all its detained leaders, the withdrawal of fabricated cases, and an end to what it described as unconstitutional and unlawful state practices in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

