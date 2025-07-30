O'Smach (Cambodia), Jul 30 (AP) Shattered glass, torched motorcycles and a burned bust of Buddha awaited 63-year-old Soth Sim as he returned to his home in Phrong village near the Cambodia-Thailand border where fighting raged just a few days ago.

As thousands of displaced people in both Cambodia and Thailand begin to venture home, some are discovering the personal cost of the nearly week-long clash which has resulted in the deaths of at least 41 people and displaced more than 260,000 others.

Soth Sim decided to return to his home in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province, which is 15 kilometres from the border with Thailand's Surin province, as a ceasefire between the two Southeast Asian nations seemed to take hold despite accusations of violations.

He and his family of eight fled to a displacement camp in Battkhao, 60 kilometres away, when the firing began last Thursday.

Light streamed into Soth Sim's house through shrapnel holes in the wall as he combed through what remained of his home and business to see what could be salvaged.

His house had been devastated by fire and the furniture and fittings incinerated. The nearby gas station he owned and operated had also been extensively damaged.

Soth Sim said he was shocked when he saw a photo of his damaged house that his neighbour had posted on Facebook "because all of our belongings, all the property that we have been earning and working for our entire lives was gone, in one moment.”

He estimated the damages to his house and business will cost him the equivalent of around USD 100,000 and wondered how he will cope.

“How I feel is beyond sad. I don't know how else to say it,” said Soth Sim. “But I have something to ask the United Nations, as well as any other leaders and organisations that have power: please help end the fight.”

As Soth Sim gave up searching for usable parts from the wreckage of his three motorcycles, his next-door neighbour arrived on hers.

Sok Duong, a 33-year-old rice wine brewer, came home to a crater in her driveway and shrapnel gashes on her roof.

“I have only this home as a shelter for me and my three children,” she said. “This is a big problem for me because my house has been damaged. I don't know how can I live here.”

The damaged roof had let in the rain, leaving parts of her home flooded.

But Sok Duong was relieved to see her pen of piglets alive and well. They squealed as she fed and watered them.

“I have no money to repair the house yet, but for now I can at least feed my pigs,” she said. “I would be very happy if the fight is at an end now. I don't want to flee anymore.”

Both Cambodia and Thailand blame the other for being the first to open fire in the fighting that began last week.

The ceasefire deal, brokered on Monday by Malaysia with backing from the United States and China, appears to be holding but tension and mistrust remain high.

More people are expected to return in the coming days to homes they can only hope have been spared from destruction. (AP)

