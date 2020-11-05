Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) expressed confidence over his imminent victory in the 2020 presidential polls, adding that he may have campaigned as a Democrat but he will govern as an American president.

Biden's remark comes in the backdrop of his lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Donald Trump's 213, according to CNN.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Twitter Flags Another Tweet of Donald Trump That Alleged ‘Disappearing’ Lead.

"Let me be clear, I may have campaigned as a Democrat but I will govern as an American president. The presidency itself is not a partisan institution; it's the one office in this nation that represents everyone. It demands the duty and care of all and that's what I will do," Biden said.

"After a long night of counting, it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we won but I'm here to report when counting is finished, we believe we'll be winners," he added.

Also Read | US Election 2020 Results: Mail-in Votes Are Likely to Favour Joe Biden, Says Former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts.

Ahead of the poll results, the Democratic nominee reiterated his stand to not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states if he wins the election.

"My friend, I am confident that we will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone or your victory alone, it will be the victory of the American people. And there will be no blue state or red states when we win, just the United States of America," he said.

Biden further claimed that he along with his running mate Kamala Harris is on track to win a record number of popular votes in the history of the US.

"We have a popular vote lead of nearly three million votes and every indication is that it will grow as well. Indeed, Senator Harris and I are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country," he said.

"Once this election is finalized and behind us. It will be time to do what we have always done as Americans to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us," he added.

Votes are still being counted in several states, which could determine the outcome of the presidential race. The mail-in ballots in this year's election have caused a delay in the counting process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)