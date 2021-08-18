Ottawa [Canada], August 18 (ANI): Canada on Tuesday said that it has no plans to accept the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan as the terror group entered the presidential palace on Sunday and seized the Afghan capital declaring its victory over the Afghanistan government.

"They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force. We have no plans to recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. They are a recognised terrorist organization under Canadian law. Our focus right now is on getting people out of Afghanistan and the Taliban need to ensure free access to people to get to the airport," Canada's CTV Network quoted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that 20 years back when the terror group had gained control over Afghanistan at that time also Ottawa didn't recognise the Taliban as the country's government, CTV Network reported.

Soon after President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and gained control over the presidential palace. The terror group also declared its victory over the Afghan government.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

Over Afghanistan's situation, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order. (ANI)

