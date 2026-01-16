Ottawa [Canada], January 16 (ANI): Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand expressed condolences at the death of a Canadian citizen at the hands of Iranian authorities.

Anand joined the voices across the world that are condemning Iranian brutality in an attempt to douse the anti-regime protests that continue to spread like wildfire.

In a post on X, she said, "I have just learned that a Canadian citizen has died in Iran at the hands of the Iranian authorities. Our consular officials are in contact with the victim's family in Canada and my deepest condolences are with them at this time. Peaceful protests by the Iranian people - asking that their voices be heard in the face of the Iranian regime's repression and ongoing human rights violations - has led the regime to flagrantly disregard human life. This violence must end. Canada condemns and calls for an immediate end to the Iranian regime's violence."

World leaders on January 10 condemned the killing and arrest of protesters as they gripped Iran as threat looms over the administration.

In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union lauded the bravery displayed by the citizens of Iran and condemned the reported crackdown by the regime.

"We commend the bravery of the Iranian people as they stand up for their dignity and their fundamental right to peaceful protest. We strongly condemn the killing of protestors, the use of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people," the statement read.

The nations called on Iranian government to end the use of aggressive force against the protesters and preserve their right to freedom of expression.

"Iran must immediately end the use of excessive and lethal force by its security forces including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Basij against protestors. Too many lives - over 40 to date - have already been lost. The Iranian regime has the responsibility to protect its own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal," as per the statement. (ANI)

