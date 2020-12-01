Berlin, Dec 1 (AP) German police said two people were killed and several injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone Tuesday.

Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center.

No details were available on the cause of the crash and police didn't answer their phones or email. (AP)

